Once you've unlocked the Frozen Realm within the Disney Dreamlight Valley's Dream Castle, you'll get to meet Queen Anna of Arendelle and start her first quest, which will eventually convince her to move in to Dreamlight Valley.

Here's how to complete Anna's Spirits of Nature quest:

Spirits of Nature

Talk to Anna

She will welcome you to the Frozen Realm and ask for your help in putting out all the fires in the forest, and catching the spirit responsible.

Wear the Fireproof Gloves (optional)

You don't have to wear them if they don't match your outfit, but why not protect your mitts?

Extinguish the fires

Use your watering can to put out the purple fires in order to make your way into the forest.

How to catch Bruni the Fire Spirit

You'll see a little darting flame — that's Bruni, the little salamander who serves as the Fire Spirit in these parts of the world. Catching him is a matter of following him until you're close enough to press A and catch the little guy! Take him back to Anna.

Talk to Anna

She'll tell you that the next issue is the Earth Giant blocking the way, but that you can make some tasty Stone Soup to wake it up.

Where to find Craggy Rocks, Basil, and Oregano

You won't have to go far to find the ingredients for Stone Soup. Just look around you to find three Craggy Rocks, which will sparkle to indicate where to look.

To find Basil, you'll need to head back to the Peaceful Meadow, where it grows wild, and Oregano will be in the Plaza. However, if you already have some in a chest back at home, you won't need to leave the forest — the cooking station will automatically pull from your storage.

How to make Stone Soup

Three Craggy Rocks, one Basil, and one Oregano are the ingredients you need. Head to the cooking station back by the entrance to the forest to make the recipe.

Where to place Stone Soup

There's a little pillar of rocks just before the Earth Giant. Place the Soup there to wake the giant and continue through the woods.

Where to find Elsa

Clear rocks with your pickaxe and fill in ponds with your shovel to proceed through the woods — don't bother removing them all, you'll only need a little bit of room!

There's a chest in this area if you head to a small dead-end on the right of this path.

Head left instead to eventually find Elsa, who is on the other side of a raging river with no bridge...

Talk to Anna

Anna will tell you that the Water Spirit is unhappy, which is why the river is raging. But there's a calm pond nearby!

Follow Anna to the calm pond

She thinks she can see something glowing at the bottom...

Fish in the calm pond

Aim your fishing bobber into the golden bubbling spot in the pond and complete the rhythm fishing minigame to find Anna's Engagement Ring at the bottom of the pond.

Bring the ring to Anna

She'll tell you that the ring is what was making the spirit angry. The river is now calm, and you can go to Elsa! This completes the Spirits of Nature quest, and unlocks Elsa's questline.

