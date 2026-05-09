Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

I’ve been playing some inKONBINI recently, and it’s really lovely, if a touch janky on Switch 2. I’m finding it incredibly relaxing, so I’d love to put more time into it this weekend.

Otherwise, I finally picked up Melty Blood: Type Lumina on the Switch, and it’s an absolutely killer fighting game. Gorgeous pixel art visuals and lots of depth. Have a good one, folks.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I finished up Pentiment this week (really wonderful game) and have just gotten through the tutorial of Pragmata, which will be more than enough to keep me out of trouble this weekend. Going through the Ps.



Beyond that, but still gaming-related, last month I was kindly sent an advance copy of CTRL: Essays on Video Games, an anthology collection featuring writers exploring the role games have played in their lives. I've only managed to read a couple, so I'm keen to really get stuck in. Keep an eye out for impressions in due course. Have a good one, folks.

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Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend... well, it's probably more Slay the Spire 2 and Tomodachi Life. I downloaded a bunch of games I really need to finish, and they give me judgy looks every time I go past them on the Switch homepage to get to Tomodachi Life, but... none of those other games let me wed Old Toad to Goth Zelda, do they?

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I've finished Blasphemous II (good game! More fun but less unique than its predecessor), and I've now moved onto MIO in what has become an unofficial Metroidvania May. This one's very different to Blasphemous, and I think I like it so far? It's too early to say; combat is too floaty with no impact, but the platforming is immaculate.

To continue the theme, I'll be moving onto Constance after MIO. So many pretty Metroidvanias. I want a clean slate before life kicks in and I move onto the handful of Zelda-likes coming out at the end of May and June, so fingers crossed. Have a good one, all!

Jim Norman, Features Editor

I have been so locked in with Tomodachi Life in the past two weeks that I’ve forgotten other games exist. Oh no, now I’m at a crossroads.

I really want to check out Lorelei and the Laser Eyes on Switch 2, and a Star Fox 64 replay is calling my name, but my Mii Frodo and Samwise are just starting to fall in love, and I can’t stop checking in, just in case I miss anything cute. Whatever will I do??

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Good news, I did find my PS3 still hooked up under the TV and with Pragmata completed, my dad/daughter family needs are now being fulfilled with another Capcom title that I consider a forgotten gem: Asura’s Wrath! The game is pure stress-relieving bliss and deserves a re-release. I decided not to wait and see if Nintendo puts Star Fox Adventures on the NSO service and will indeed start (and this time finish) it because the Star Fox fever is very real and 25th June is still a long way off. I also caved and got the NSO N64 controller. It will put to good use with the Switch 2 Star Fox remake while also allowing me to properly replay GoldenEye and Perfect Dark without crazy remaps.

Game of the week is Scott Pilgrim EX. Fashionably late to the party, Mr. Pilgrim and crew arrived this past week in their physical format and I was surprised to see the DNA of River City Ransom all over this excellent new entry from Tribute Games. It also made me count the number of years from the original Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novel release to realise the unfathomable: I am old. So very, very old...

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

After chatting about our hopes and dreams for the Zelda movie with Alex and Ellen this week, I've been feeling the Zelda itch again. I've decided after all these years, to try and 100% Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom by using the Zelda app.

I'm so close to fully completing it and it'll be so fun getting back to Hyrule. Saying that, it might take some time to get my skills back.

Those are our plans for the coming weekend. Now it's your turn to tell us yours, so make sure to get busy with our poll, and let us know all about your weekend gaming plans in the comments!