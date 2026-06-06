So, what are we all up to this weekend?

Jim Norman, Features Editor

Yes, I know I said that I was on the final area of Mina last week, but it has taken me so damn long to make it through that one section of the final, final area (IYKYK), that I'm only just on the last boss now. I hope to polish it off this weekend and then proceed to wallow in post-completion blues until Star Fox comes along to fill the void at the end of the month.

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Matthew Reynolds, Acting Deputy Editor

I haven’t been obsessed with a game for a little while, and even though I’m not a huge James Bond fan, 007: First Light has me thoroughly in a tight, stealthy chokehold. It’s in large part because the pacing is immaculate, shifting between tight, Uncharted-style scripted scenarios to the more open Hitman-style environments you’d expect from developer IO Interactive.

But my favourite moments are in-between missions, milling around M16 headquarters - checking in with the boffins at Q branch, listening in on desk operatives at work - serving as a welcome spot of downtime before you’re back out saving the world. And the way the tutorial unfolds! I won’t spoil that here, but it’s something truly special.

007 First Light is brilliant, basically - and I’m very excited for Switch 2 owners to get their hands on it.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I'm taking my sweet time with Indiana Jones, trying to collect as many artefacts as possible in each area. I've just dispatched a giant [REDACTED] in Siam and don't know how far I've got to go - I'd guess I'm in the last quarter? Whaddagame.

Beyond that, the kids will demand some We Love Katamari and a trip to K.K., and I might dip back into Pragmata if it turns out I'm closer to the end of Indy than I thought. Have a good one, folks.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Moving to Gamecube’s XGRA: Extreme-G Racing Association for my speed kicks while grinning like an idiot in the Sky Crawlers: Innocent Aces campaign because Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve at last has a release date. Now I remember why I originally stopped playing Treasure’s Wii exclusive Sin & Punishment: Star Successor: the game is hard. Hard as in hardcore. Super-duper ultra hard! Sadly, I have become quite stubborn in my advanced age, and I want to see it to the end, so I’m gonna do the most reasonable thing I could come up with: cheating! Why hello there, infinite HP gecko code!

My game of the week is Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. I had a ton of fun clearing the Junon chapter and am currently on my way to Costa del Sol. This weekend, I will face the same dilemma that haunts gamers of all ages across hardware generations: Team Aerith or Team Tifa? Who am I going to date? The “end of the world by meteor impact” stuff can take a back seat for a bit. There can be only one, so I must choose wisely… no pressure!

Those are our plans, but what about yours? Let us know what you'll be slapping in your Switch (2) in the poll below: