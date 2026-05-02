Jim Norman, Features Editor

Well, the day has finally arrived. After weeks of trying, I managed to secure my copy of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream earlier this week and intend to start it properly on the train back to my parents’ this evening. This might be a pit from which I never leave (the Tomodachi obsession, not my parents’ house).

Wish me luck, folks.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I have been avoiding resuming the SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance DLC for a while now (difficulty is through the roof!) so I hope to get back to it this weekend. Goro Majima DLC is out on Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds and I want to at least give him a spin. I should have completed Pragmata by now but have been tackling the training mission for resources and upgrades. May have to dip into DLC for Diana’s dance animations. I also got the strange urge to replay After Burner Climax… (where did I store my PS3 anyway!?)

Game of the week is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. I know, bit of a cheat, it is but the demo. I am quite enjoying the Switch 2 conversion and will hopefully wrap up both initial chapters before Monday comes up.

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Gavin Lane, Editor

With Indy incoming and Pragmata in the chamber, I'm making my way through Pentiment as briskly as possible without missing anything. The writing is just fantastic - I want to talk to every single person in every chapter, but it's taking a while to jog through Tassing with my apprentice and find them all.

Beyond that... no, there's nothing beyond that. I'm all about Pentiment until it's over. Have a good one, folks.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

I'll be honest, I've mostly been trying out demos this week, but boy did they not disappoint! One in particular was the demo for Call of the Elder Gods, which is the sequel to Call of the Sea. I utterly adored the first game and although its sequel has been on my radar for quite some time, I never thought there would be a demo.

Straight off the bat, I know I'm really going to enjoy the full game when it comes out this month as the demo was filled with some fun puzzles and creepy vibes. I might have to replay the first game to keep me going!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I haven't done one of these in a while! Sorry! Things have been busy in our household. But games have very much been a thing.

In the past week alone, I've beaten Yakuza: Like A Dragon (which is excellent, pls come to Switch 2) along with a co-op run of Pragmata with my partner; he did most of the work, I was just the platforming... I wouldn't say queen, but I did the challenges and trickier sections.

Now I've moved onto Blasphemous II, which I've been promising to beat for a long time. So far, it's really good! I miss the tone of the first game but the movement and combat is much smoother. Then I'll be hopping into MIO: Memories in Orbit, then perhaps Constance. Just knocking out those Metroidvanias before our new addition arrives at the end of the month.

Have a good one!

Kate Gray, Contributor

I abandoned Pokopia SO HARD as soon as Tomodachi Life came out, but I feel like I'm reaching a point in Tomodachi Life where I've seen most of it. I got credits, which I didn't expect to be a thing in a game like that! I'm really hoping they do an update or some DLC to add more content. I'm trying to keep my expectations low, as it's certainly not as popular as Animal Crossing, but the fact that they've lined up a lot of seasonal content is promising — it means they're maybe expecting to support it for a while?

Other than that, I'm making my way through DK Bananza, and trying my hardest to git gud at Slay the Spire 2. No new games this weekend!

Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

I'm playing a lot of Alien: Isolation again recently in light of the recent teaser trailer for the sequel. Unfortunately, however, I'm sorry to say that I'm playing on PS5, not Switch. The input lag on the latter is just too noticeable for me, despite the impressive visuals and performance.

Ooh, and I also really want to try inKONBINI: One Store, Many Stories. We do have a review in the works as we speak, but it just looks so delightful, I think I'm going to just have faith and dive right in.

Those are our plans for the coming weekend. Now it's your turn to tell us yours, so make sure to get busy with our poll, and let us know all about your weekend gaming plans in the comments!