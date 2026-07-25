So then, what are everyone's plans for the weekend?

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

I've been hit with major nostalgia this week with FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster and our lovely Zelda chat with Zion. Let's just say my plans involve some FFX and potentially restarting Ocarina of Time this weekend. My backlog is once again huge (including a secret game) but this Sunday will be dedicated to my nostalgia games.

I also have Pokopia still on the go so I'll be aiming to wrap up some of that slowly as I don't want to burn out too much!

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Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

I'm playing a game for review at the moment that I'm absolutely dying to talk about, but not yet. Hold tight. In the meantime, I did pick up Splatoon Raiders and... it's decent so far. I'm not very far at all, but my impression right now is that while the raids are great, the sampler dungeons are a little underwhelming.

I do like how you can tackle raids that you're not even remotely ready for yet, though – that's fun.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Package from the far East arrived and that means I got two whole days to live up the (Nintendo) life! River City Saga: Journey to the West is the latest entry in the Kunio-kun series and brings the trademark fighting mechanics into the rogue-like mechanics mix. The other glorious physical edition on the package was none other than Ganbare Goemon! Daishuugo, the Japan exclusive compilation of all four amazing Super Famicom games with a few extra Famicom offerings along with it. Apart from the first game, the other superb entries stubbornly remain Japan exclusives to this very day and I hope Konami gives this a proper Western release in the future. I will be first in line to buy it again.

Game of the week is Splatoon Raiders! I got into the franchise from the start until I burned out of all the online modes. A generous single player story-driven campaign is just the proper excuse I needed to start splatting again.

Matthew Reynolds, Acting Deputy Editor

I’m still slowly chipping away at Rhythm Paradise Groove, but when I left my Switch at home on a recent trip to Develop in Brighton, I finally started Type Help, something I’d been meaning to play ahead of The Incident at Galley House (an elaborate remake released on PC last week).

As a silent, text-based murder mystery, it’s perfect low-spec laptop fodder: while I won’t spoil the central mechanic, it essentially tasks you with working out where and when the inhabitants of a 1930s country manor are located while a number of dead bodies are discovered. It involves a lot of note-taking and deduction, things I’m usually well up for, but because of its text-only nature - or more likely that I was tired after a long few days at the conference - it quickly became overwhelming, and remained so even after picking it up again at home this week.

The premise has me hooked, however, so I’m excited to try again with Galley House on the sofa instead: it’s arguably a more fitting environment for a stately murder mystery after all.

Those are our plans, but what about yours? Let us know what you'll be slapping in your Switch (2) in the poll below: