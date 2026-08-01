Now then, what's everyone playing this weekend?

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

My backlog has been looming over me again, so outside of work I've not really been able to play any different games; however, I did manage to finish a couple this week. This includes completing the story for Pokémon Pokopia (at last) after 95+ hours of playtime. I still have a heck of a lot of work to do in my towns, especially with the update coming up, so I'll no doubt spend a wee bit of time on that. I also picked up Go-Go Town! whilst it was on sale, so I've been ingesting that and I'm somewhat obsessed.

Another game to add to my backlog which I hope to start soon is Splatoon Raiders! I'm really hoping it gels with me because it looks so much fun, plus I'm a sucker for a single player game.

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Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Finally had some proper sit-down time with Splatoon Raiders and as everyone keeps mentioning, it is quite lovely, with or without friends to aid in the madness. The Odyssey served as the perfect excuse to once more fire up Spartan: Total Warrior on the GameCube, and I crawled back to the virtual cockpits of Blazing Angels: Squadrons of WWII while I keep taking days from the calendar until Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve sets flight.

Game of the week is Truxton Extreme! At long last we have a shmup sequel/series reboot we can point at and tell other developers “Look! This is how you do it! No compromises anywhere!” A beautiful example of the genre backed up with a stellar plot. Don’t just take my word for it, take my review instead.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend, I am running a video game event in Halifax, Nova Scotia! Technically, by the time you read this, it will have already happened! And because I'm borrowing a bunch of multiplayer games from friends, I actually have NO IDEA what I'm going to be playing. How exciting! It could be anything from the GameCube era onwards! On original hardware!

Also, Slay the Spire 2. Still. I'm almost done with beating Ascension 8 on all characters!

Gavin Lane, Editor

Having travelled seven years into the future and legged it past the zombies in Hyrule Market, the kids and I have arrived at my all-time favourite Zelda dungeon, the Forest Temple.... aaand I've got stumped on the exact same spot that always stumps me: how to get up to that ledge that Navi zooms to while turning green. The Scarecrow's Song doesn't work. Digging in the memory banks, I'm fairly sure I need to re-/untwist the corridor to find the other two Poe sisters, I just don't want to climb to the top of that block room again. Hmm, maybe it isn't my favourite. *Hears music and sees the twisty corridor again...* Scratch that, it's 100% my favourite.

Beyond Ocarina, I've got squid fever, and the kids spied Splatoon 2 in my library. Time for some Octo Expansion? Have a good one, folks.

Jim Norman, Features Editor

Splatoon Raiders still has me in a chokehold, but I'm going to try to wriggle free and spend some time prepping my Pokopia lands this weekend ahead of next week's DLC. I was head-over-heels for this game, though I haven't had the time to go back to it since rolling credits. With a new town inbound, it feels only right that I try to get everywhere else cleaned up before the obsession takes me again.

Those are our plans, but what about yours? Let us know what you'll be slapping in your Switch (2) in the poll below: