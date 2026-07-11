Now, let's see what we're up to this weekend...

Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

I'm still playing a lot of Persona 4 Golden, but I also grabbed Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced. I played the original to death back in 2013 and to this day it remains my favourite in the series, but I've not gone back to it since.

Now seems the perfect time.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

I've been under the weather this week and whilst I've been recovering (and between naps) I've been keeping myself sane with The Walking Dead telltale games. I played the first 2 seasons when they first came out on Xbox 360 but after noticing I had the Michonne game in my library gathering dust, I thought I'd pick them up again!

I also picked up The Wolf Among Us physical last weekend in anticipation of the sequel coming out so I think I'll be on a telltale ride for a bit. Perfect when I'm not in the mood for a cosy Switch game.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube848k

Matthew Reynolds, Acting Deputy Editor

I’m a huge WarioWare fan, but I’ve somehow managed to not play a Rhythm Paradise game yet. The Switch version, priced affordably at £30 and releasing at a quiet time of year, is the perfect opportunity to change that.

I’ll be honest, I’m pretty terrible at it, but that hasn’t put me off having a good time. The best moments are a level throws you a curveball - whether it’s a tactical zoom on a character, sudden speed increases or all manner of other distractions - which not only put your timing to the test, but give me the level of WarioWare zaniness I’m after.

Jim Norman, Features Editor

I've been busy Rhythm Heaven-ing all week, and I think that’ll extend into this weekend, too. I’ve finished up all of the single player stuff now, so it feels like the perfect time to dive into it with my pals. I’m expecting many hours of me blaming TV lag for my inaccuracies, and my co-op companions telling me they “don’t care”.

Good times!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

With each passing year, more and more national teams that are not featured in Virtua Striker 3 ver. 2002 end up in the competitions and I can’t simulate their games without resorting back to Sensible World of Soccer. Usually after the World Cup is over, I put my virtual footballer career on hiatus until the next Euro cup, but this year I’m quite keen on picking up the upcoming Captain Tsubasa sequel. I picked up something else besides Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on STEAM Summer sales: Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, the 2022 reboot. Now I get all those Ghost memes I’ve seen back in the day and is yet another option for discord game night with my friends.

Game of the week is still Star Fox. Some of these expert medals are proving worthy of the their title. I do hope for DLC on the way, this game is truly a gift that keeps on giving and I will take on any excuse to keep on playing it.

Those are our plans, but what about yours? Let us know what you'll be slapping in your Switch (2) in the poll below: