Hello everyone, and well done on making it to another weekend.
It's been another fairly quiet week for us as the gaming industry continues to come to terms with Sony and Microsoft's shenanigans. It's probably a good idea for Nintendo to just sit down, shut up, and don't do anything stupid.
There were still a few notable events, mind you. Nintendo released four more games for the Game Boy and GBA catalogue on NSO, while also announcing that it is ending service for Mario Kart Tour this coming September without offering an offline version (okay, that's probably a little bit stupid).
It also quietly confirmed that it will stop selling the original Switch in Europe from 2027, as a direct result of the new laws coming into practice that require device batteries to be easily replaced. Finally, Rhythm Heaven Groove got off to a roaring start in Japan, selling nearly 400,000 physical copies in its first week. Wow.