Compared to all those, Switch 2's black-grey (with a touch of sparkle, granted) is pretty dour. The recent announcement of Blue and Light Yellow Joy-Con options launching alongside Splatoon Raiders is welcome, but they're just the same old controllers with subtly different highlights. Joining the default colours and the Light Purple and Light Green variants, it's hard to get too excited - especially at those prices.

For some, the existing Switch 2 is perfect as is; business-like, classic, understated, and not something to cause embarrassment when you whip it out on the train.

Yet others will be pining for some indigo or orange to spice things up, or a Wii-white option to match their other hardware. I have family members still waiting to pull the trigger on a Switch 2 just in case a snazzy Animal Crossing one gets announced.

Not all the Switch 1 Special Editions transformed every inch of the system — some bore little more than a logo on the rear or the dock — but from now on you'd expect to start seeing Switch 2 variants of some kind. Firms like Dbrand make skins to wrap your console and controllers in, of course, but even the best skins lack the longevity of an official paint scheme.

Obviously, everyone on Team NL has a launch Switch 2 (in good-to-great shape) and is still happy with it, though a quick survey around the office garnered the following requests and responses:

"Baffled there isn't a Pokopia one tbh, but we'll get a Winds & Waves one. I guess it'd have different-coloured Joy-Con (not just the inside or sticks, either) and the Legendaries. Pokopia could absolutely just be a full Ditto coloured Switch 2 with some artwork on the back. Or some Ditto eyes on the back. They'd never do it, but it would rule." - Alana

"Winds and Waves SE, with a beach scene along the front of the dock." - Jim

"An elegant gold console to go with the Ocarina of Time remake." - Ollie

The possibilities are endless, but the real question is: Will we see new Switch 2 SKUs in the near future?

Given the cost of RAM, price hikes, and 'uncertainty' in the global economy, the safe money might be on 'no'. Nintendo will be keeping a lid on any expenses it can right now, same as all hardware manufacturers. And while whipping up a new Switch 2 livery doesn't involve internal component changes, it's still an avoidable expense at a bad time.

And remember, there's already a revised version of the console on the way to conform with EU regulations dictating that batteries must be user replaceable - that will have eaten R&D budget for new designs and tooling.

Then again, a new colourway is a fairly cost-effective way to reinvigorate interest when the hardware itself isn't getting any upgrades - and Nintendo is no stranger to a natty new colourway. Surely we all recall that famous Miyamoto line: "If in doubt, bung a Triforce on it."

Would you get excited about a new Switch 2 SKU? Would a cool Splatoon or Animal Crossing-themed one be enough for you to finally jump aboard? Let us know in the polls below.

What type of Switch 2 livery would interest you most? A different colour! (comment below) A cool design tied to a specific game/series (comment below) None - I'm 100% satisfied with the current version What type of Switch 2 livery would interest you most? (342 votes) A different colour! (comment below) 21 % A cool design tied to a specific game/series (comment below) 55 % None - I'm 100% satisfied with the current version 24 %