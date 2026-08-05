#1 - More aggressive gameplay

I know what you’re thinking, and yes, Metroid Dread’s gameplay does feel pretty aggressive already, but hear me out. Samus’ ability to counter enemy attacks is exactly that: a counterattack. A defensive mechanism. It makes you feel like a badass in the moment, but it would be neat if the next entry lets Samus take more of a pro-active approach to combat encounters. Because let’s face it, all you’re doing is waiting for that visual cue to flash before executing your melee counter, and it can feel a little passive.

Dread focused a lot on hiding from the E.M.M.I., since Samus simply doesn’t have the necessary abilities to take them on for the majority of the game. This worked well – especially given that ‘Dread’ title – but it’s time Samus is given a bit more agency. Even Fusion had you running and hiding from the S-AX at multiple points. Let’s not do that again.

The ending of Dread — which I’ll get into a bit more in the next section, so FINAL SPOILER WARNING — indicates that we can perhaps expect a version of Samus who’s a little more aggressive in her approach to missions and combat, and I hope we don’t have to fall back on those safe, reliable counterattacks for a third 2D entry in a row.

#2 - Samus succumbs to darkness

At the end of Dread, Samus transforms into a humanoid Metroid thanks to a DNA transplant provided by a vaccine in Fusion, combating the life-threatening effects of the X Parasite. It provides a huge boost in power, though Samus’ inability to pilot her ship as a result hints at the potential dangers that come with the upgrade.

The X Parasite neutralises the effects of the Metroid Suit, letting Samus escape from the planet ZDR, but it seems unlikely that she is completely free of Metroid DNA. If we’re to believe that the recent game rating for a project called ‘Metroid Ravenous’ is indeed the next mainline game, it could hint at some seriously cool new story beats and gameplay mechanics.

Prime 3: Corruption, in my opinion, failed to capitalise on Samus’ Phazon infection. Harbouring Metroid DNA in a new game could (and should) force Samus into making some pretty dire decisions, like draining the life-energy from innocent creatures to bolster her powers and keep hunger at bay. The word ‘ravenous’ definitely ties in with the theme.

Imagine having to choose whether to save or feed on the animals, kind of like the Little Sisters in Bioshock. That would be sweet.

#3 - Better music, please

MercurySteam did a grand job on Metroid Dread. It looks the part, it plays the part, it sounds… okay, let’s stop there.

Dread’s music is okay, but I’d say it was comfortably the weakest aspect of the game’s overall presentation. Think what you like about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, the music in that game is absolutely stellar, much like the rest of the Prime series. That moment when Volt Forge's theme properly kicks in when you drive Vi-O-La for the first time? Chills.

Whenever I picture a specific biome from the Prime series in my mind, the accompanying theme plays right alongside it. I really can’t say the same for Dread. The ambient themes certainly fit well with the overall atmosphere, but none of them have that oomph I’m looking for with my Metroid music. They fade from my memory pretty quickly.

I was introduced to the series through the original Metroid Prime and Zero Mission, both of which were chock-full of excellent tunes. Having since gone back to earlier entries, particularly Super Metroid, I can understand why developers might opt for a more atmospheric, ambient soundtrack. Not me, though. Let’s do better on the next one, please.

#4 - More distinctive biomes

Metroid Dread's environments were great, though a little 'samey'. There were minor distinctions between each biome, but it went consistently heavy on a dark, industrial aesthetic, with wires, pipes, and machines dotted all over the damn place. It fit the overall vibe to a T, but I must admit that I craved more variety.

I always think back to that moment when I stepped out into Phendrana Drifts in Prime 1 for the first time. After toiling through Magmoor Caverns and having my health chipped away by pools of lava, stopping to appreciate the gentle fall of snowflakes and the mesmerising ambient piano theme was revelatory – a true all-timer.

I never got that overwhelming sense of wonder when moving from one area to the next in Dread; the biomes just weren't distinctive enough. I want to be wowed.

And don't just fall back on those old reliable ice and fire-themed biomes, either. Setting Metroid in the far reaches of space means you can be a bit more imaginative. Take some inspiration from Mario Galaxy and go wild with it.

#5 - Bring back pixel art

I know, I know. It'll never happen. But I still want it.

I've got nothing against Dread's polygonal approach, and Prime 4 is undoubtedly one of the prettiest Switch 2 games out there, but there's just something about the pixel-art style used in entries like Zero Mission and Fusion that still bowls me over.

The unfortunate reality is that, despite still being appreciated and loved by a significant number of people, pixel art doesn't command enough mainstream appeal these days - at least, not enough for big companies like Nintendo to view it as a viable option for its tentpole IPs. But man, just look at those earlier Metroid games. They're beautiful. So vibrant and expressive.

Pixel art is no longer a necessity dictated by hardware limitations, but rather a choice based on artistic intention. Games like Animal Well, Owlboy, Ninja Gaiden: Ragebound, and countless other indie games demonstrate what can be done with the style on modern systems. A new Metroid could look absolutely phenomenal if it adopted the same approach. Go on Nintendo – be brave.

#6 - Don't make us wait so damn long

Yeah, I'm cheating a bit with this one, but I think it's still valid. Metroid Fusion launched in 2002, meaning it took almost 20 years for Dread to follow in 2021. Let's not do that again, yeah?

Even Prime 4, which admittedly suffered from a somewhat troubled development, launched 18 years after its predecessor. Granted, there have been a few titles in between, so we've not been starved for new games, but I'm personally not up for such a long wait again.

The existence of that (now-removed) rating for Metroid Ravenous provides some hope that we might not have to wait long. It's not guaranteed that Ravenous is the next mainline Metroid, but the timing works, and the name itself potentially serves as a tantalising follow-up to the conclusion of Dread.

So yeah, chop chop Nintendo (and MercurySteam?). Take your time to make it right, but for goodness' sake, don't make me wait another two decades!