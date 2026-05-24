Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
Image: Nintendo

The latest adventure of T. Yoshisaur Munchakoopas hit Switch 2 earlier this week, and we're sure the biggest Yoshi fans among you have been spending this weekend with it. It seems to have gone down well with plenty of critics, currently flutter-jumping with an impressive 81 on Metacritic.

In our review of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Ollie wasn't quite as enthralled as some, though he didn't think it was bad, which is why he gave it an appropriate 'Not Bad - 6/10' score, citing a lack of engaging mechanics and a handheld resolution that was a touch fuzzy (not quite enough to get dizzy, but disappointing all the same):

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"There's a lot of fun to be had in discovering the many creatures hidden within Mr. E's pages, though it also suffers from a repetitive structure that doesn't evolve or provide any sense of meaningful challenge. Visually, it also lacks the punch that Woolly World and Crafted World offered, and it frankly looks pretty bad in handheld mode."

If you haven't played it yet, no sweat - you're free to return and rate the game at your leisure via the game's page should the fancy take you. However, if you have been rinsing your way through Yoshi's book over the last four days, oh, have we a poll for you!

How would you rate this one? We're keen to get your thoughts, so share your rating below, and remember, you're free to change your mind and adjust your score at any time via the aforementioned game page.

What score would you give Yoshi and the Mysterious Book (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Thanks for your 'vote'. Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, eh? Sounds like a follow-up to the recent Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, no? Tough to beat a good Proper Noun and the Adjective Noun.