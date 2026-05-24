The latest adventure of T. Yoshisaur Munchakoopas hit Switch 2 earlier this week, and we're sure the biggest Yoshi fans among you have been spending this weekend with it. It seems to have gone down well with plenty of critics, currently flutter-jumping with an impressive 81 on Metacritic.

In our review of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Ollie wasn't quite as enthralled as some, though he didn't think it was bad, which is why he gave it an appropriate 'Not Bad - 6/10' score, citing a lack of engaging mechanics and a handheld resolution that was a touch fuzzy (not quite enough to get dizzy, but disappointing all the same):

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