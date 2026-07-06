Rhythm Heaven Groove
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has proven that the humble Switch still has life in it with the launch of Rhythm Heaven Groove, the latest entry in the company's quirky, colourful rhythm series.

It might not be the most high-profile of Nintendo releases, but it is nevertheless a pretty cool swansong for the Switch. In fact, we gave it a solid score of 8/10 in our recent review, and here's what the lovely Gavin Lane said about it:

"Tomodachi Life was a late-cycle winner, but if Rhythm Heaven Groove is to be its swansong, Switch 1 is going out on a high note. Beatspell didn't hit for me, personally, and the lag issues thrown up by playing on a modern TV are irritating, so be aware that you'll need to play in handheld or tabletop mode to get the best out of it.

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"You shouldn't let that dissuade you from experiencing one of gaming's most infectiously fun-filled series, though. I was worried that we'd make it through the Switch generation without a Rhythm Heaven, but coming just over a decade after the last, Nintendo has snuck out one final hit for the old Switch. A surprise and a delight, indeed."

So now, dear reader, we'd love to know what you think. If you were to review Rhythm Heaven Groove, what review score would you give it? You can let us know by voting in the below poll right now. And don't worry if you haven't played enough of it yet to come to a final conclusion, you can always come back later or head to the game page and rate it via the star tool on the right.

What score would you give Rhythm Heaven Groove (Switch)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection

Thank you for your vote! While you're at it, why not share some more thoughts with a comment down below?