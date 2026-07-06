Nintendo has proven that the humble Switch still has life in it with the launch of Rhythm Heaven Groove, the latest entry in the company's quirky, colourful rhythm series.

It might not be the most high-profile of Nintendo releases, but it is nevertheless a pretty cool swansong for the Switch. In fact, we gave it a solid score of 8/10 in our recent review, and here's what the lovely Gavin Lane said about it:

"Tomodachi Life was a late-cycle winner, but if Rhythm Heaven Groove is to be its swansong, Switch 1 is going out on a high note. Beatspell didn't hit for me, personally, and the lag issues thrown up by playing on a modern TV are irritating, so be aware that you'll need to play in handheld or tabletop mode to get the best out of it.

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