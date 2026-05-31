VOTE! Think fast, it's time for another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last time, to celebrate the arrival of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, we took a look at where the solo series all began as we compared three covers for the NES' Yoshi. The European Mario & Yoshi design walked away with the win in that one, receiving 48% of the vote and leaving North America and Japan with the remaining 41% and 11%, respectively.

Nintendo's latest not-WarioWare project, Pictonico!, has got us in the mood for some microgames, so this week we're throwing it back to the GameCube and the inexplicably hard to type WarioWare, Inc: Mega Party Game$! The first series entry to make the jump to home console, Mega Party Game$ might be missing some of the handheld charm of its predecessors, but it's nonetheless packed with signature silliness and big laughs.

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Once again, we have three covers to pick between this week, so go on, PICK!