Walk this Ray, it's time for another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last week, we matched up three covers for the GameCube's excellent WarioWare, Inc: Mega Party Game$!, and you lot were clearly on the same page as us, crowning the North American design the best of the bunch with 76% of the vote. Poor old Europe and Japan had to split the remainder with 12% apiece.

With all of this week's Rayman news, we're taking a look at the limbless legend's last 3D outing in the aptly-titled Rayman 3D. This port of the Dreamcast's Rayman 2 may not have blown our socks off when it arrived on 3DS back in 2011, but the 3D visuals looked great on the handheld screen, and it was a nice excuse to get all nostalgic for the extra-dimension platforming of yore.

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There are just two covers to choose between this week, so let's dive into a good old battle of NA vs EU.