Rayman 3D - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Walk this Ray, it's time for another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last week, we matched up three covers for the GameCube's excellent WarioWare, Inc: Mega Party Game$!, and you lot were clearly on the same page as us, crowning the North American design the best of the bunch with 76% of the vote. Poor old Europe and Japan had to split the remainder with 12% apiece.

With all of this week's Rayman news, we're taking a look at the limbless legend's last 3D outing in the aptly-titled Rayman 3D. This port of the Dreamcast's Rayman 2 may not have blown our socks off when it arrived on 3DS back in 2011, but the 3D visuals looked great on the handheld screen, and it was a nice excuse to get all nostalgic for the extra-dimension platforming of yore.

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There are just two covers to choose between this week, so let's dive into a good old battle of NA vs EU.

North America

Rayman 3D - NA
Image: Ubisoft / LaunchBox

While Mr. Ray himself might look a little uncanny in the North American cover, there's no denying that this homage to the Rayman 2 original art has some cool composition at play. The hair overlapping the title? Cool. The splintering walkway? Cool. The giant exploding ship in the background? Cool. Overall, pretty cool.

Europe

Rayman 3D - EU
Image: Ubisoft / LaunchBox

The European design is... not as cool. Rayman himself looks much better, but all of the action and drama of the NA cover has been replaced by simplicity. We've got a plain blue backdrop and a singular Lum. That's it. Hey, at least the title font is a little cleaner.

Which region got the best Rayman 3D box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!