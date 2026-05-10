Bubsy - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we checked out Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo Tales for the DS. After a few close races, the winner here was clear, with North America smashing it to bag 71% of the vote.

This time, as we await the launch of Bubsy 4D on the Switch and Switch 2, we're going back to the SNES to check out the original: Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind. It kickstarted a turbulent career for the bobcat, but one that is thankfully still thriving.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube846k

North America and Europe have pretty similar box arts for this one, but we think they're different enough to warrant separate entries. So let's get to it.

North America

Bubsy - NA
Image: Accolade / Launchbox

So this is almost certainly the most recognisable box art for Bubsy, showcasing the protagonist himself posing for the camera in all his glory. We've got the typical black border here for US SNES games, and it does make the central artwork stand out nicely.

Europe

Bubsy - EU
Image: Accolade / Launchbox

Europe's is pretty much the same, albeit with a slightly smaller and realigned logo alongside a light blue border. This colour goes nicely with the main artwork and kinda feels like it's an extension of it, in a way. Not massively different, then, but a solid effort.

Japan

Bubsy - Japan
Image: Accolade / Launchbox

Japan went down a completely different route here to make use of the portrait orientation. Bubsy arguably doesn't boast the same expressive pose as the western design, but we're big fans of the stark white background and the awesome red logo at the top.

Which region got the best Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!