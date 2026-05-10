Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we checked out Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo Tales for the DS. After a few close races, the winner here was clear, with North America smashing it to bag 71% of the vote.

This time, as we await the launch of Bubsy 4D on the Switch and Switch 2, we're going back to the SNES to check out the original: Bubsy in Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind. It kickstarted a turbulent career for the bobcat, but one that is thankfully still thriving.

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North America and Europe have pretty similar box arts for this one, but we think they're different enough to warrant separate entries. So let's get to it.