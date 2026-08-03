On 6th August, the original Famicom Disk System Metroid turns 40. To celebrate this milestone, we're publishing various Metroid articles this week discussing Samus' past, present, and future.
Today, Ryan considers how the series might best move forward...
I think change is important. Video game franchises that exist for decades necessarily evolve, find new audiences and invent ways to delightfully subvert the expectations of their existing ones. Where would the Zelda franchise be if Nintendo had opted against change and we never got masterpieces like Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom?
They embraced evolution and not only found the peak of the franchise, but expanded the population of people thinking about getting a Triforce tattoo. Culture at large is also stuck in a comfy nostalgia bubble, the damaging effects of which are coming into focus. Across games, film, and TV, we’re seeing remakes, retreads, and spin-offs run the table, making me want to embrace evolution even more.
This is why I feel awful when I say I want Metroid to stay the same.
The feeling I get when I spend an afternoon speeding through Zero Mission, or the lightning that ran through my body when I hit my first parry in Samus Returns, or the tears that welled up when I saw the majesty of Prime Remastered are moments I’ll remember forever, and ones that are completely rooted in nostalgia. But beyond me just wanting my comfort food, is it possible that looking to the past is the best thing for the franchise? Not just artistically, but commercially, too?
Metroid Prime 4 spooked me out, and not in the blood-pumping way that a Metroid game should. From the reveal of Myles MacKenzie, an NPC who spouts Joss Whedon-esque dialogue in Samus’ ear during gameplay, the Metroid fanbase knew something horribly misguided took hold in the minds of Nintendo. The slick, silent isolation Metroid fans live for was replaced with an appeal to the AAA gamer audience, a mimicking of the space-shooter genre which Metroid technically belongs to, but has always felt separate from.