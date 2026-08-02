Welcome, one and all! As we segue into August and the busy end-of-year release calendar peeks its head over the horizon, it's time for the July edition of our eShop Selects awards.

This month, we had five games that met our 7/10 criteria for our monthly showdown: Switch eShop games that don't have physical releases (including Game-Key Cards) at the time of release. As always, our writers and contributors have voted for the top three eShop games we reviewed that met the criteria in July 2026. We then tally the votes and dish out medals for the winners.

Unfortunately, code for the eShop-only Jurassic World Evolution 2 arrived too late for inclusion - you'll have to wait a while for our review to see if that would have made the grade!