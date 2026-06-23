The N64 is 30 years old! This week, we're running a series of articles celebrating the 64-bit machine, its industry-shaping software, and its effect on a generation of gamers...

Three decades ago to the day, players were sitting down with Super Mario 64 on their new console for the very first time. Launching in Japan on 23rd June 1996, the N64 ushered in a new era of video games and Mario was there Day One to show everyone how it was done.

We recently asked Nintendo Life readers to send in their most treasured N64 memories, and today we're publishing a chunky handful of the many responses that came in. It's all here: smiles, tears, superlative parenting, multiple Snowboard Kids shoutouts, plenty of 14-inch CRTs, and who can forget that other '90s mainstay, Lynx Africa?

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Many thanks to everyone who responded. Below you'll find some of our favourite Ultra 64 memories, including those of Team NL...

N64 at 35 - Nintendo Life Memories

"dad showed signs"

2007: aged 4, I remember going to the local game store buying cheap PS2 games. But my dad showed signs of wanting something else; somehow I picked up on that, so as soon as we got to the car, I decided to return my games to put that money toward the thing he wanted: an N64 with Perfect Dark. My dad played GoldenEye in the '90s, but Perfect Dark hooked him in 2000, especially being able to make tuxedo-wearing aliens in Combat Simulator. Seven years later, he introduced me. We’ve been playing PD together ever since.

Atari-Dude

"One-Hit Crouching Slappers"

I got the N64 on release day with Mario 64 and the Shadows of the Empire. It cannot be overstated what a leap this was from the SNES. Suddenly all our favourite heroes - Mario, Link and Donkey Kong were running around in 3D. Fondest memories were 4-player Mario Kart 64, Lylat Wars (Star Fox), and the granddaddy of them all - GoldenEye 007. Now I'm fancying another round of One-Hit Crouching Slappers!

Scott Fuller

"I actually lost a friendship"

I have so many great childhood memories playing N64. The single player games were excellent, but the built-in 4 player multiplayer was a literal gamechanger for my friends and I coming off the SNES era & controller passing. The countless after school hang outs and slumber parties became multiplayer battles that lasted hours. Goldeneye, Mario Kart, Bomberman 64, Mario Party. But the king was always WrestleMania 2000. I was so good at it that I was willing to let my opponents pick my wrestler. I actually lost a friendship after defeating someone with Paul Bearer.

AG_Awesome

"an N64 in her shopping cart!"

When the N64 was close to release in Germany, I was 14 years. My family never allowed preordering (they were extremely risk-averse, they wouldn't even do any kind of mail order), and told me to "just go to the store" when it's released. But then — and just as I expected — a few weeks before launch all stores told me the same thing: It'll be impossible to secure an N64 on March 1. I was devastated - I've saved money for months, ever since my birthday and Christmas the year before!

On March 1, I went to a large supermarket with my grandparents. My grandpa and I went to a nearby electronics store, but of course there was no N64. New stock? "Maybe in three months." Sad and disappointed we went to my grandma, who was at the supermarket at that time. And guess what? My grandma had an N64 in her shopping cart!

What happened was this: While my grandpa and I were away, she asked for an N64 at the supermarket. And they actually had an extremely small amount of consoles - five or six, all of them reserved. But one of them was reserved by the store clerk she talked to - and he had empathy towards my grandma and let her buy the console he had originally reserved for himself, making not only me, but also my grandma extremely happy!

Markus Pfeffer

Bungling Banjo Perhaps hilariously, my favourite N64 memory isn't an entirely good one. My mum played a lot of video games growing up, and I used to love watching her play Banjo-Kazooie, mimicking the breegull's noises with every hop, skip, and jump. I'd dance to the Jiggy music every time mum cleared a challenge. To be fair, I was five years old. Sounds pretty blissful so far, right? Well, imagine getting to the final level in Banjo and leaving the controller on the save data menu, and your curious daughter picks up the N64 controller and holds down the 'Z' button. Save file, deleted. Just like that. My mum was, understandably, pretty mad at me. I had no idea what a 'Z' button did! So, I ended up playing through the game myself, 100%-ing it with the help of my mum, perhaps as a bit of penance. An innocent mistake led to me playing one of my favourite 3D platformers for the first time ever. There's an easier way to do that than deleting a save file, but ultimately, it worked out. Alana Hagues Deputy Editor, Nintendo Life

"we did the purchase at school with a teacher present"

I got my N64 secondhand from my friend in middle school. I begged my dad to let me buy it, it was a good deal the system and a stack of games and 2-3 controllers. My dad gave me the money and we did the purchase at school with a teacher present to hold the system till the end of day.

That was a cool memory but the thing I’ll never forget was that night playing Mario 64 for the first time. It was like nothing I’d seen or played before and my whole family mom, dad, and sister sat around the tv watching me play this new first of its kind 3D Mario. Everyone was blown away by the graphics and freedom of the 3D game play. That is 100% a core memory and it was an amazing family bonding moment.

William Randall

"The TV couldn't do 60Hz"

I remember my imported US N64 arriving through the post at the back end of '96. I remember plugging it in to my TV via its as yet unused S-Video socket. I then remember Super Mario 64 firing up in Black and White 😭 The TV couldn't do 60hz over S-Video 😤 Luckily, the TV was a Sony Centre rental so I just upgraded it, happy days 😂 The end.

mandlecreed

"I can't believe I lived without F Zero X"

I adored the NES and SNES. I lost touch with gaming for the N64, but from Gamecube on I was all in with Nintendo. I'm forming my memories now, it is a complete blank spot for me! I can't believe I lived without F Zero X for that long.....

Ganon821

"arcade-like places"

I have to say that the Nintendo 64 is the console that I love the most, and that has something to do with the fact that I didn't have one growing up.

I grew up in Manizales, a medium-sized city in Colombia's coffee region, and my home's budget would never have allowed my parents to buy me a videogame console.

We could actually rent game time in some arcade-like places. So I was always looking forward to meeting with a few friends, gathering as many coins as we could put together, and paying for the right to sit down on plastic chairs in front of a huge 14-inch TV split in 4 to play Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros., Cruisin' World or the masterful Goldeneye for a couple of hours.

I can't really put into words how satisfying it was to play next to my friends and feel the sheer group joy of a head to head final lap or hunting the person with the most points before time ran out.

There's something so special about being in community and laughing or even amicably arguing outloud because of a dirty tactic someone pulled at the last second.

Unfortunately, I have never felt that way with gaming again. Playing online is nowhere near a similar experience, and I feel really sad to think that that incredible sensation will probably never return.

The weirdly shaped controller, the huge cartridges that still sell for incredible amounts of money and keep on working after decades of being released, so many game mechanics that first showed up in the Nintendo 64 and have shaped gaming forever. This console is literally a game-changer.

A few years back I bought my Nintendo 64 with an Atomic Purple semi-transparent controller. Then I fitted the controller with the 8BitDo Mod Kit + Rumble Pack + TMR Joystick, and bought a couple of my most beloved games for it. I want to keep it as a small treasure that brings me back to those beautiful years.

At this very moment, my wife and I are in the process of adopting a baby. My very naïve dream is that we will some day sit next to our little one and form hundreds of new precious memories with these marvelous games for years to come.

Sebas

"sent to Milton Keynes"

It was late 1997, I had graduated from Uni in the summer, and was starting my first full time job, in IT. Along with 2 old school friends, we were sent to Milton Keynes for training, for a month or so. We shared a single big room above a hairdressers and spent every night playing Mario Golf. The game was so well balanced, so much fun, and mashing the 'nice shot' and 'mamma Mia' taunts to say 'nice mamma' when your mate was trying to tee off is now a core memory haha.

Gaz Wills

"Enough said"

Grant Kirkhope.

Enough said.

Brandon

Yesssssss. - Ed.