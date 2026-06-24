The N64 is 30 years old! This week, we're running a series of articles celebrating the 64-bit machine, its industry-shaping software, and its effect on a generation of gamers.
Today, we're imagining what might have been if the sliding doors hadn't opened for PS1 and totally changed the game...
While the N64 era marked a downturn in Nintendo's industry dominance — with Sony turning up hungry to the picnic and leaving only hubris sandwiches for Sega and Nintendo — it was a fascinating, exciting time for video games.
However, let's imagine for a moment what might have been had Sony just shelved its console plans after Nintendo gave them the cold shoulder. What N64 games would we have seen if the system had achieved NES-levels of sales success? What 64-bit series, sequels, and third-party support might have materialised in a different timeline?
30 years on, let's look at what we could have won...
#1 - Fire Emblem 64
Several of Nintendo's modern mainstays didn't get a 64-bit entry. Perhaps the least surprising of those is Fire Emblem, a series that wouldn't debut in the West until 2003's The Blazing Blade (which we knew as plain old Fire Emblem) on the GBA.
There was a Fire Emblem in development for the N64, though - or more specifically, the 64DD, the disc-drive add-on that only launched in Japan, lacking software support to warrant international release.